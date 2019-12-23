McFarlane Toys is adding another video game franchise to its vast line of collectible offerings. CD Projekt RED’s upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 counts as the latest addition, with McFarlane planning to produce four action figures in a “Wave 1” collection. Two of the four figures will immortalize the character of Johnny Silverhand, a former rockstar in the world of Cyberpunk 2077 who is played by John Wick’s Keanu Reeves.

Solicitations from the collectible manufacturer only tease basic details and a March 25, 2020 release date for all four figures. The most expensive of the figures is a 12-inch Johnny Silverhand piece, costing $39.99. Meanwhile, the remaining three collectibles stand seven inches in height, all priced at $24.99. One merely receives a listing as a “figure assortment;” a male version of the V protagonist serves as another. Finally, the last of the seven-inch figures from McFarlane Toys is a second Johnny Silverhand action figure. At the time of writing, the company has yet to share images and preorder information about Wave 1 of the Cyberpunk 2077 collection.

Johnny Silverhand will be integral to the upcoming game’s overall experience. He represents somewhat of a “digital ghost,” housed within a biochip in V’s brain. Throughout Cyberpunk 2077, V and Johnny will form a relationship, one that evolves based on the player’s myriad choices.

Though Cyberpunk 2077’s release is only a few months away, CD Projekt RED has not unveiled too much new information since unleashing a demo in late August. The most recent round of news concerned the title’s soundtrack, set to feature tunes from musical acts such as Grimes, Run the Jewels, A$AP Rocky, and Nina Kraviz. CD Projekt is bound to show off more of the game in action as the new year gets underway.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch on April 16, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One platforms.

[Source: McFarlane Toys via The Toyark]