Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot isn’t out yet, but that isn’t stopping developer CyberConnect2 from releasing not one, but two patches to make things smoother for the game’s launch. Patch 1.01 and patch 1.02 add quality of life adjustments like fast travel and “other adjustments” for a better user experience. The updates clock in at over 11GB combined on PS4. Update 1.02 will also address load times to get you into the fight even faster, as well as adding sub stories to the game.

Here are the patch notes for both of the day one Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot updates:

Version 1.01

System features related to bonuses

Version 1.02

Improved loading times

Made it possible to travel directly to Korin Tower Summit and Capsule Corporation from the World Map

Added sub stories

Adjusted the entry fee of the Time Attacks (advanced)

Made other adjustments

The latest entry in the long-running Dragon Ball video game series leans into RPG elements and focuses on the origins of Goku (AKA Kakarot). It also features beloved characters like Future Trunks, Piccolo, Gohan, and Vegeta, along with a handful of others. A new character, Bonyū, makes their debut, as designed by famed series creator Akira Toriyama. Bonyū will serve as the sixth member of the Ginyu Force, joining Captain Ginyu and company.

Last year, we got to go hands-on with DBZ: Kakarot at E3 2019, and we came away feeling pretty positive about it. We complimented its visuals, gameplay, and noted that it will “appease those looking to get their latest nostalgia fix.”

Will you be picking up a copy of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot this Friday, January 17, 2020? You can still get your preorder it through Amazon.

