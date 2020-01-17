We’ll be getting something different out of the team that brought us Dragon Quest Builders 2, according to its producer Takuma Shiraishi. As discussed in a recent issue of V-Jump magazine, Shiraishi-san says we’ll have to wait a while for its official announcement, though. It’s unclear if this project is Dragon Quest-related, if it will take place in another Square Enix universe, or if it’s something entirely new. What is clear is that it won’t be another Builders game, despite the positive reception to the most recent entry in the spin-off series.

Here is the quote directly from the latest V-Jump magazine, courtesy of Shiraishi-san:

We’re making preparations for a game different from Dragon Quest Builders. Please wait just a little, er, actually a while longer, for an announcement.

There are a few Square Enix-published games of note on the horizon, including Final Fantasy VII Remake, Marvel’s Avengers (both recently delayed), Babylon’s Fall, and Dying Light 2, with talks of Dragon Quest XII currently being in development, as well. Though, much like Shiraishi-san’s unannounced project, Dragon Quest XII is still far off.

Dragon Quest Builders 2 is the followup to the original Dragon Quest Builders—which sends players to an open world with the ability to craft and build various creations, much like the beloved Minecraft. The sequel released worldwide in July of 2019 and received generally positive reviews from critics. We praised it here at PSLS, noting that there were “tons of improvements” from the first entry, and complimenting the amount of content it presented.

There’s no word yet on if we’ll be getting a Dragon Quest Builders 3, but considering its predecessor reached over a million copies sold, there’s clearly a demand for more.

