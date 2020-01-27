Next week on February 6th, Atlus will release a demo for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers in Japan. The demo is slated to go live on both the PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch platforms. At the time of writing, Atlus has yet to unveil if and when the demo will launch in the West.

News of the Persona 5 Scramble demo’s imminent release went live this morning via Morgana’s Traveling Report on YouTube. According to Siliconera, no further details were shared. Consequently, information such as the demo’s length, content, and so on currently remains under lock and key. Fans can expect more news on that front to become available on Persona’s official Twitter account in the coming days.

Persona 5 Scramble is not the typical Persona experience. Rather, players will dive into a hack and slash role-playing game, developed in the style of Dynasty Warriors by Omega Force. Set six months after the events of Persona 5, the spinoff will see Joker and the Phantom Thieves venture into various parts of Japan. While trying to vacation, they find themselves witnessing an unexpected event, before being thrust into an unknown world. In addition to a brand-new story, Persona 5 Scramble will also introduce a few new characters to the beloved franchise. Of course, fans also have new gameplay mechanics to look forward to with the spinoff.

Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers is scheduled to release in Japan next month on February 20th. Currently, the hack and slash title from Omega Force lacks a Western launch date.

