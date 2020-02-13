On the heels of Square Enix unveiling details about early access with special editions, Marvel’s Avengers trophy list has leaked way ahead of its September release. Although the list is for the Xbox One achievements, it’s a safe bet the PlayStation trophy list will be virtually identical. There are 50 achievements in total. Since the list is for the Xbox One achievements, it’s unclear what their values will be on PS4 (bronze, silver, gold). The PlayStation will presumably have a 51st trophy in the form of a Platinum. It’s also worth noting the list contains potential minor spoilers, so read them at your own discretion.

Exophase is a site that pulls trophy and achievement data directly from the first-party servers when they get uploaded (which is how so many trophy lists get revealed ahead of release). This means that the list was available on Microsoft’s end to some extent, allowing it to be pulled and made public by Exophase. The fact that the list is out so early is practically unheard of since Marvel’s Avengers isn’t scheduled to launch until September. However, Marvel’s Avengers was originally due to launch in May 2020, which could be why the list is completed and available so far ahead of time.

There are many achievements that give us more information about what you’ll be doing in-game. For example, you’ll be leveling up your heroes and ranks, purchasing and leveling gear, finding collectibles, opening “Cache strongboxes,” and rescuing prisoners. There are also a couple achievements that allude to some sort of rating system for specific missions and objectives. There’s still a lot we don’t know about Marvel’s Avengers, but this leaked trophy list gives us a bit more information about what to expect.

Here’s the full achievement list courtesy of Exophase:

Marvel’s Avengers Trophy List

On the Mountaintop – Reach Power Level 300 with any Hero

– Reach Power Level 300 with any Hero Back in Business – Reach Avenger Rank 250

– Reach Avenger Rank 250 Group Effort – Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction

– Reach Faction Rank 25 in any faction Super Hero Business – Complete 10 assignments

– Complete 10 assignments Team Player – Reach Hero Level 5 with five different Heroes

– Reach Hero Level 5 with five different Heroes Time to Shine – Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all Skills for any Hero

– Reach Hero Level 50 and purchase all Skills for any Hero Tentative Peace – Complete one of each type of War Zone

– Complete one of each type of War Zone Gold Star Success – Complete 100 assignments

– Complete 100 assignments Treasure Trove – Open 50 Cache strongboxes

– Open 50 Cache strongboxes Honeycomb Hideout – Complete five Hive missions

– Complete five Hive missions Former Glory – Complete the “Iconic Avengers” excursion

– Complete the “Iconic Avengers” excursion Clear Skies – Complete the “Welcome to Skywatch” excursion

– Complete the “Welcome to Skywatch” excursion To the Dark and Back Again – Complete 50 Hive missions

– Complete 50 Hive missions Rough and Tumble – Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher

– Reach a combo of 20 hits or higher And That’s How It’s Done – Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation

– Defeat 10 or more enemies with a single Heroic ability activation Seeing Stars – Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage

– Earn a five star rating on an objective without any team member taking damage Trying on Perfection – Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed

– Earn a 100% rating on a mission without any team member being downed Holding It Down – Complete 30 War Zones on Brutal or higher difficulty

– Complete 30 War Zones on Brutal or higher difficulty The Best Around – Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Merciless difficulty

– Earn a 100% rating for any War Zone at Merciless difficulty More Important Things To Do – Complete any mission in under three minutes

– Complete any mission in under three minutes The Best Defense – Defeat any 20 different enemy types

– Defeat any 20 different enemy types Old Fashioned Beat Down – Defeat any boss without any strike team member taking damage

– Defeat any boss without any strike team member taking damage Prized Collection – Collect a full comic set

– Collect a full comic set Information Overload – Collect 75 intelligence files

– Collect 75 intelligence files Wanting for Nothing – Collect 500 gear items

– Collect 500 gear items Odds and Ends – Collect three Artifacts

– Collect three Artifacts Savior of the People – Rescue 100 AIM prisoners

– Rescue 100 AIM prisoners Become Legend – Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero

– Equip all Legendary or better gear with any hero Fundamentally Flawless – Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities

– Defeat 50 enemies with Assault Heroic or Ultimate Heroic abilities Muahahahahaha! – Fully upgrade an Artifact

– Fully upgrade an Artifact Investing in the Future – Fully upgrade any gear item

– Fully upgrade any gear item Shopping Spree – Purchase an item from two different faction vendors

– Purchase an item from two different faction vendors Breaking and Entering – Break into 30 Depots

– Break into 30 Depots A Surprise Every Time – Open 100 strongboxes

– Open 100 strongboxes Top Priority – Complete 10 Priority faction missions

– Complete 10 Priority faction missions Golden Ticket – Reach the VIP balcony

– Reach the VIP balcony The Adventure Begins – Escape the clutches of AIM in New York

– Escape the clutches of AIM in New York Lost But Not Forgotten – Discover the location of the Chimera

– Discover the location of the Chimera A Little Bit Broken – Recruit Bruce Banner

– Recruit Bruce Banner From the Ashes – Recover the Phoenix Protocols

– Recover the Phoenix Protocols No Suit, No Problem – Recruit Tony Stark

– Recruit Tony Stark Patent Violation – Destroy the AIM arc reactor

– Destroy the AIM arc reactor Gone To Ground – Locate the Ant Hill

– Locate the Ant Hill Itsy Bitsy – Recruit Black Widow

– Recruit Black Widow A Novel Way to Travel – Rescue Inhumans from the research facility

– Rescue Inhumans from the research facility Thunderous Applause – Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City

– Stop the Helicarrier from crashing into New York City Unparalleled View – Reach the AIM space station

– Reach the AIM space station Welcome Back, Old Friend – Rescue Captain America

– Rescue Captain America Avengers Assemble! – Reunite the Avengers

– Reunite the Avengers New Girl Makes Good – Defeat MODOK and the Kree

The list on Exophase also has an image for each trophy/achievement, but all of them are the exact same. It’s likely these are placeholder images for now until official trophy images can be added.

Marvel’s Avengers is due out September 4, 2020. Be sure to preorder your copy from Amazon now to get $10 off.

[Source: Exophase]

