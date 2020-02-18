Unfortunately, the jury is still out on whether Electronic Arts will release the Mass Effect trilogy in one convenient package for current-generation hardware—a generation that is rapidly coming to a close. But at least Dark Horse is offering fans a convenient way in which to enjoy the franchise’s comic series. Mass Effect: The Complete Comics is an 816-page omnibus that includes all of the series’ comic book adventures. It goes on sale later this year on September 22nd for $34.99. Preorders for the paperback collection are already live on Amazon.

Take a look at the newly shared, stylish cover art below:

According to the collection’s Amazon listing, Mass Effect: The Complete Comics compiles all of the following: Redemption #1-4, Mass Effect: Evolution #1-4, Mass Effect: Invasion #1-4, Mass Effect: Homeworlds #1-4, Mass Effect: Foundation #1-13, and Mass Effect: Discovery #1-4.

The Mass Effect comics are teeming with adventures, all featuring fan-favorite characters. Redemption, specifically, serves as a tie-in arc for Mass Effect 2’s Lair of the Shadow Broker story DLC. Evolution, on the other hand, is a prequel tale that begins during the First Contact War between the humans and Turians.

Invasion sees Aria T’Loak, Omega’s ruler, fend off an attack by Cerberus. Each four-issue arc of Homeworlds gives a different Mass Effect character the spotlight. Foundation features 13 issues, including stories that tie in with both Mass Effect 2 and Mass Effect 3. Finally, Discovery follows Tiran Kandros, a Turian militia member who infiltrates the Andromeda Initiative.

Lead Writer on the trilogy’s second and third entries, Mac Walters, had a hand in writing all of the above Mass Effect comics, except for Discovery. The ME: Andromeda tie-in was instead scripted by Jeremy Barlow, who has written more than his fair share of Star Wars tales for Dark Horse Comics.

[Source: Amazon]

This page contains affiliate links to products. Purchases made through these links help support PlayStation LifeStyle.