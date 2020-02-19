With The Wonderful 101: Remastered now in the public conscious, and fully funded on Kickstarter, PlatinumGames still has three more new projects to announce. Currently, there’s no word on what the studio has cooking, but details are slated to surface late next week. In the February 27th issue of Japan’s Famitsu magazine, PlatinumGames will share another big announcement.

This news comes courtesy of a report from Ryokutya2089, relayed by Nibel on Twitter. See the latter’s post about the coming announcement below:

PlatinumGames will make a major game announcement.. next week.. in game magazine Famitsu (Feb 27 issue)https://t.co/CTtcPtBSsL pic.twitter.com/8gW2hpM81O — Nibel (@Nibellion) February 19, 2020

What the next reveal from PlatinumGames will entail is presently anyone’s guess. What we do know is that the studio has an interest in self-publishing. The Wonderful 101: Remastered appears a step in that direction to some extent.

NieR’s 10th anniversary is coming up in April. As such, it stands to reason PlatinumGames may have something to announce with regards to that milestone. NieR: Automata producer Yosuke Saito recently shared a cryptic tease, noting that an “unannounced title” and the 10th anniversary are supposed to arrive in tandem. Fans shouldn’t get their hopes up for something too exciting, however, since there’s no way of knowing what he meant specifically.

Of course, the studio also remains hard at work on Bayonetta 3 for Nintendo Switch. Babylon’s Fall serves as another of PlatinumGames’ currently in development projects. More details on the action title will emerge sometime this summer. At the time of writing, neither of the three aforementioned games have a release date.

[Source: Ryokutya2089 via Nibel on Twitter]