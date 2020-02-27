Following its Japanese release last week, Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers started off strong, racking up over 150k copies sold in just seven days. It performed best on PS4, outselling the Nintendo Switch version by more than double. On PS4, Persona 5 Scramble reached nearly 116,000 copies sold, while only 46,000 were sold on Nintendo Switch.

Persona 5 Scramble launched in Japan on February 20, 2020. It’s set six months after the events of Persona 5 and serves as a different take on the beloved turn-based RPG. Instead, you’ll be hacking and slashing your way through hordes of enemies in typical Musou fashion, similar to cross-over games such as Hyrule Warriors or Fire Emblem Warriors. Scramble takes many of Persona 5’s themes and melds them with the long-running Warriors gameplay style popularized by developer Omega Force.

It’s unknown when it’ll come to Western PS4s, but you can import a copy from Japan (or download it digitally with a Japanese account) right now. Considering the series has mostly been at home on PlayStation consoles, it makes sense to see it performing best on PS4. Though, there has been a loud audience clamoring for a Nintendo Switch version of Persona 5 ever since its release in 2017.

Persona 5 Strikers isn’t the only game in the series launching this year. On March 31, 2020, you’ll be able to get your hands on Persona 5 Royal in the West. This enhanced version of Persona 5 will add new quests, improvements, and other adjustments, such as changes to a controversial homophobic scene found in the original.

There’s no shortage of Persona content to enjoy right now. Whether you like playing as Joker in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, are looking for a definitive version Persona 5, or are more into the fast-paced hack and slash adventures, there are plenty of games to keep you busy.

[Source: Famitsu via Nintendo Life]