Two years ago today, SIE Santa Monica Studio unleashed its new vision for God of War. To celebrate this momentous occasion, the studio has unveiled three upcoming pieces of merchandise that fans may want to get their hands on. One is God of War: Lore and Legends, the previously announced hardcover tome from Dark Horse. Santa Monica Studio also teamed with Gaming Heads for a brand-new Kratos bust. Finally, Lineage Studios will soon release a limited edition art print, featuring Kratos, Atreus, and the Valkyries.

Preorders are already live for God of War: Lore and Legends. Published by Dark Horse, the 120-page hardcover book will launch on September 9, 2020 for $34.99. It serves as an authentic recreation of Atreus’ in-game journal, featuring a complete chronicle of the father and son duo’s journey through the Nine Realms. The tome also packs a bestiary and character dossiers, all written in collaboration with the team at Santa Monica Studio.

Check out the book’s cover design below:

The next bit of merchandise will launch in an extremely limited number. Gaming Heads is cooking up a behemoth 25-inch Kratos bust, of which only 500 are in production. Preorders are currently live for the life-size collectible, which costs $799.99. Gaming Heads created the polystone resin bust using in-game files, then hand-painted the finer details.

Finally, the God of War developer announced its partnership with Lineage Studios. This particular team-up led to the creation of an awesome poster. Kratos and Atreus stand front and center, while the Valkyries loom in the background. Dubbed God of War: The Council of Valkyries, this art prints will sell for $50. It’s expected to begin shipping this summer. Fans can preorder between today and May 20th in what Lineage Studios refers to as an “Open Edition.” The company’s website explains an Open Edition as follows,

The number of prints sold are unlimited during the the designated pre-sales window beginning April 20th and ending May 20th. All pre-orders must be made prior to May 20th to guarantee a copy of this print. Once the pre-sales window is closed, no further reproductions of this illustration will be printed and sold.

Get a closer look at the art print in the image below:

