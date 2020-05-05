The next character to drop down into the world of Apex Legends is revealed in today’s Season 5 – Fortune’s Favor announcement trailer, with the stylish Loba Andrade making her debut. Released across social media and YouTube earlier today by EA and Respawn, the trailer doesn’t give exact details on what to expect from Loba and her kit but does include a massive lore drop on her tragic, Revenant-filled backstory.

Respawn provides a breakdown of the trailer and Loba:

When she was nine years old, Loba Andrade witnessed her parents’ murders at the hands of the simulacrum Revenant. Orphaned and tossed into the system, Loba fought tooth and nail to overcome the adversity of her childhood. She grew up to become a famous high society socialite by day, and the Outlands’ most infamous thief by night. Now, her parents’ seemingly immortal killer has re-emerged, and she’s tracked him to the Apex Games. She’s looking for answers, treasure, and a way to take the one thing that’s always been out of her reach: revenge.

These season announcement trailers have struck a balance of revealing things to come while also providing much-needed lore and background information on its combatants, something that adjacent multiplayer shooters such as Overwatch could take a lesson or two from. While nothing is said about Loba’s abilities or playstyle–rumor has it that her ultimate will allow for the stealing of loot or weapons from other players–it does give plenty of details about who she is and what role she may have to play in the larger Apex Legends storyline. At the least, she’s the most interesting looking of the post-release characters shown so far.

Season 5 – Fortune’s Favor is coming on May 12 across all versions of Apex Legends and is free to play, so get out there and shoot some things.