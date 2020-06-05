Yesterday, publisher THQ Nordic unveiled plans to release a Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning remaster. Alongside news of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning came details about a Collector’s Edition. Now preorders for this special version of the forthcoming remaster are live on Amazon for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One.

The Collector’s Edition, which costs $109.99 on console and $99.99 for PC, features a host of physical goodies. Contents of this edition are as follows:

Copy of the game for PS4/PC/Xbox One

Alyn Shir Statue

Amalur Keychain

Physical copy of Kingdom of Amalur’s Original Soundtrack

Five Amalur Artworks

Kaiko is developing the remastered action-RPG, having previously worked on Darksiders Warmastered Edition for THQ Nordic. Setting aside the leak on Microsoft’s online store page, news of Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning’s release came as quite the surprise. While THQ Nordic acquired the IP in September of 2018, many were under the impression that the publisher would have a tough time rereleasing the first entry. After all, despite the IP purchase, Electronic Arts still owned the first game’s publishing rights. Evidently, this matter has been resolved in some fashion, though the specifics currently remain unknown to the public.

2020 is proving a big year for THQ Nordic remasters across the board. Destroy All Humans! returns next month on July 28th, for example. And SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated swims back into our lives in just a few short weeks on June 23rd.

Venture into the world of Amalur when Kingdoms of Amalur: Re-Reckoning hits stores later this summer on August 18th for the PS4, PC, and Xbox One.

[Source: Amazon via Wario64 on Twitter]