Insomniac Games recently unveiled two projects that it has in the works for the PlayStation 5–Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The latter is a standalone game, featuring a new story, revised setting, and, of course, a new playable Spider-Man in Miles. But what about Peter Parker and the inevitable Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel? While the studio can’t give too much away at present, one developer has teased that “big things” are indeed in the works.

Miles Morales Creative Director, Brian Horton, took to the PlayStation Blog to tease the standalone’s story details. In doing so, Horton also hinted at the franchise’s future beyond the forthcoming release. First and foremost, Peter Parker is “okay,” he assured curious fans. Horton added that Insomniac still has “much of Peter’s story left to tell.” (After the teases at the end of the first game? Yeah, there’s a lot left to say.) Finally, the developer went on to tease that Brian Intihar, Creative Director on the original game, is continuing “to imagine big things for the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe.”

The Miles Morales-centric project takes place roughly a year after the first title’s events. According to Horton, the narrative centers on conflict between a high-tech army of criminals and an energy corporation. Ultimately, this war wreaks havoc across Miles’ new home of Harlem. The city is being overhauled, and isn’t just a next-gen rehash of the first map.

Fans should additionally anticipate a few gameplay changes. Because he’s less experienced, Miles will flail about a bit while swinging around the city. His combat skills will differ from Peter, too, thanks to new abilities such as invisibility and bio-electricity.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will come to the PlayStation 5 sometime this holiday season. It remains to be seen if the standalone title will also release on the PlayStation 4.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]