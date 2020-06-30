In announcing Cyberpunk 2077’s Collector’s Edition last summer, CD Projekt RED confirmed the goodies that will feature in the standard version. Customers should anticipate Night City postcards, a map of Night City, and a host of digital extras, such as wallpapers, an art booklet, and a Cyberpunk 2020 Sourcebook. Today, the studio announced yet another digital item that each copy of the RPG will include–a digital comic, Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice.

The company unveiled the packaging’s new addition in the following tweet:

Did you know that… each copy of #Cyberpunk2077 comes with digital content? The goodies include:

original score

art booklet

Cyberpunk 2020 sourcebook

wallpapers and a brand new addition: digital comic – Cyberpunk 2077: Your Voice! pic.twitter.com/CB9zuK9KoG — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) June 30, 2020

Many may recall that The Witcher 3’s packaging was also replete with goodies, a physical map, soundtrack CD, and stickers among them. It’s nice to see CD Projekt RED continuing the trend for its eagerly anticipated new release.

In September, Dark Horse will roll out the first issue of another Cyberpunk 2077 comic, Cyberpunk 2077: Trauma Team. The limited run series will follow Nadia, a Trauma Team EMT who finds herself caught up in some rather strange happenings in Night City.

Last week, the studio hosted a Night City Wire broadcast, sharing fresh gameplay footage and other pieces of information. Notably, CD Projekt unveiled its partnership with Studio Trigger and Netflix to develop an anime, Cyberpunk Edgerunners, which launches in 2021.

Following a recent delay, Cyberpunk 2077 is now set to arrive on November 19th for the PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One. Those who purchase the title on current-gen platforms will receive access to the title for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X. CD Projekt plans to unleash a “more robust” next-gen version at a later date, which previous buyers will also get to enjoy at no extra cost.

[Source: Cyberpunk 2077 on Twitter]