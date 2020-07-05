Following the announcement of Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition‘s release date on PC, the Sony Interactive Entertainment title quickly climbed atop the Steam top seller list, where it’s still sitting comfortably at the time of this writing. This is quite a feat for Sony considering Horizon Zero Dawn was originally released over three years ago.

The $49.99 edition will put PC players in Aloy’s shoes next month on August 7th, with exclusive features including:

Support for multiple resolutions up to native 4K

Unlocked frame rate

Customizable keyboard and mouse controls alongside support for DualShock 4, Xbox, and Steam controllers

Option to change preferred field of view, up to a maximum of 100 degrees

Support for 32:9 ultrawide ratio and at a 3840 x 1080 resolution

Head of PlayStation’s Worldwide Studios, Herman Hulst, said back in March that releasing Horizon Zero Dawn on PC will enable the company to introduce more players to the world of PlayStation. However, he quickly assuaged concerns about PlayStation console exclusives making their way to PC.

“I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on,” Hulst explained. “Releasing one first-party AAA title to PC doesn’t necessarily mean that every game now will come to PC. In my mind, Horizon Zero Dawn was just a great fit in this particular instance.”

If the list of Steam top sellers is any indication, Horizon Zero Dawn has been welcomed by PC players with arms wide open.

[Source: Steam via Forbes]