It’s still relatively early in the month, meaning it’s time for Sony to update PlayStation Now’s lineup of games. Three new entries are joining the service for July–Watch Dogs 2, Street Fighter V, and Hello Neighbor. Each of these varied experiences hit the streaming service today. However, the San Francisco-set Watch Dogs sequel will exit on Monday, October 5th.

Watch Dogs 2 arguably counts as the month’s most notable new arrival. The title originally came to the PlayStation 4 in late 2016, placing players in the role of a young hacker named Marcus Holloway. As a new member of DedSec’s San Francisco division, Marcus infiltrates the city’s infrastructure using his skills and a wide variety of tools at his disposal. This addition comes as Ubisoft is getting ready to show off the next entry, Watch Dogs Legion, and the Ubisoft Forward event this weekend.

Street Fighter V enters the arena, too, bringing with it a massive roster of characters, including iconic favorites such as Chun-Li and Ryu. Players can enjoy the Capcom hit in either local multiplayer or online, climbing the worldwide ranks as their 2D fighter skills allow.

Hello Neighbor represents a different beast entirely. A first-person stealth horror title from Dynamic Pixels, Hello Neighbor invites players to assume the role of the new resident in a suburban neighborhood. Upon noticing strange behavior from the house across the street, the player-character takes it upon themselves to investigate whatever may be hidden in the mysterious home’s basement. Of course, breaking and entering is no easy task. An advanced AI will prove challenging at every turn, specifically by learning from every action a player takes.

Since Sony lowered the price last fall to $9.99 per month/$60 per year, PlayStation Now has increased its numbers of subscribers considerably. According to the latest update from this past spring, the streaming service recently topped an impressive 2.2 million subscribers. For the sake of context, the numbers reported in April 2019 noted 700,000 users.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]