Though Naughty Dog is taking a bit of a break after the release of The Last of Us Part II, the studio still aims to bring in new hires in the near future. Specifically, the company is recruiting for a Level/Environment Designer, Melee/Gameplay Animator, a Tools Programmer, and quite a few other positions. Most are for the development of “narrative-driven content” and “next-generation graphics analysis.”

GamesRadar spotted the listings on the ‘Careers’ page of Naughty Dog’s official website. The heading for the Level/Environment Designer specifically makes mention of “Single Player.” A Melee/Gameplay Animator posting notes Naughty Dog wants animators capable of aiding in the creation of “compelling gameplay for our future project(s).” Whomever fills the Tools Programmer vacancy will work with the ICE Team, one of PlayStation Studios’ “central technology groups.”

None of these listings offer any real insight as to what Naughty Dog will develop next. However, we do know the team plans to eventually roll out a new version of Factions, The Last of Us‘ multiplayer suite. In terms of future single-player projects, Neil Druckmann has hinted that either Naughty Dog will produce TLoU Part III or a brand-new IP. Nothing is set in stone as of yet, though, he previously noted returning to TLoU would be “exponentially harder.”

The Last of Us Part II is available now digitally and at retail for the PlayStation 4. It’s already proven quite the success, too. Within three days on the market, the sequel had sold a record-breaking four million copies worldwide. For the month of June, it topped the UK charts and the PlayStation Store’s digital charts.

[Source: Naughty Dog via GamesRadar]