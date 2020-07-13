Late last year, PlatinumGames and publisher Square Enix promised to showcase more of Babylon’s Fall this summer. It does not appear as if such an update is going live, though. For now, all Platinum can say is that production on the intriguing action title is “progressing well.” The development team plans to unveil more concrete information as soon as possible.

Platinum shared as much in a recent post on Babylon’s Fall official Twitter page. The tweet features a text-laden image, a message letting fans know the team is safely working from home. See the post in question below:

The last bit of news about Babylon’s Fall came during a State of Play stream in December 2019. In the broadcast, Platinum showcased a brief but exhilarating gameplay trailer.

Square Enix and Platinum originally announced Babylon’s Fall at E3 2018. At the time, the action game was slated to launch for the PlayStation 4 and PC via Steam sometime in 2019. New details about the project did not surface until the aforementioned State of Play broadcast last December. Square Enix then delayed Babylon’s Fall to a nebulous 2020 release window, though it remains unclear as to whether those plans are still in place.

Babylon’s Fall seems a combination of Bayonetta and Devil May Cry in terms of its overall aesthetic and gameplay style. Yet, specific details about what players may expect from this particular Platinum adventure are scarce at best.

[Source: Babylon’s Fall on Twitter]