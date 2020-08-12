One major complaint that continues to plague PlayStation 4 is the DualShock 4‘s embarrassingly low battery life. Compared to its competitors, the PS4 gamepad doesn’t hold a charge for very long. Hopes are high that PS5’s DualSense won’t suffer the same fate; however, there exists no official word on the new controller’s battery capacity. One person who’s gone hands-on with the device is shedding some light on the matter, though. Reportedly, DualSense’s battery is nearly twice as powerful as that of the original DualShock 4.

Twitter user Galaxy666 shared a few photos showcasing their time with the DualSense. This person claims they work for a company that “design[s] and provide[s] accessories for console manufacturers such as Sony and Microsoft…”

hands on #PS5 controller #Dualsense5 , just got a short test on it. The battery capacity is 1560mA, much more than the PS4 one. pic.twitter.com/bS0wako69J — Galaxy666 (@Galaxyrain666) August 12, 2020

As noted in the above tweet, the DualSense’s battery capacity totals 1560mAh. Galaxy666 later explained that the original DualShock 4 model available at launch ran on a mere 800mAh. Later models of the controller were supposedly boosted to about 1000mAh. With all of this in mind, it doesn’t seem like a significant increase. But perhaps this means there’s room for improvement down the line, especially since the DualSense will receive software updates.

The hunger for more PS5-related news persists. With Microsoft recently confirming that Xbox Series X will launch in November, PlayStation fans patiently await Sony’s confirmation of something similar. According to a report from Bloomberg, the manufacturer’s next big PS5 announcement is “tentatively scheduled” for this month.

[Source: Galaxy666 on Twitter via VG247]