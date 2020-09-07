CD Projekt RED has reiterated that Cyberpunk 2077 will not feature any microtransactions at all after recent reports and headlines seemed to suggest otherwise. Comments were gleaned from a recent earnings call regarding monetization in Cyberpunk, but were taken out of context in most headlines and articles. CDPR took to Twitter to set the record straight.

Cyberpunk multiplayer/online, which is a separate project, will have some microtransactions, but we said that a year ago already. Like always, expect us treating your money with respect. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 7, 2020

In a thread on the Cyberpunk 2077 Twitter account, CD Projekt Red says that “Cyberpunk 2077 is a single-player game with zero microtransactions,” and that nothing has changed from the company’s previous vehement stance that the game would not feature them in any way. They went on to clarify that the separate Cyberpunk multiplayer/online project would have some microtransactions, but to “expect [them] to treat your money with respect.” They also reminded players that this was announced more than a year ago and isn’t new information in any way, with Cyberpunk Online (not the final name) not expected until 2022.

The only added monetization the single-player Cyberpunk 2077 experience will have is the reportedly massive DLC expansions that will rival even The Witcher III’s enormous game-sized add-ons. In addition, Cyberpunk 2077 will be getting a bunch of free content and updates brought to the game over time as well. CD Projekt RED promises to detail both the paid expansions and free content DLC soon.

The developer has also clarified that no further delays are expected for Cyberpunk 2077, and that its next-gen versions will not make the price jump to $70 that we’re seeing in other AAA productions.

Cyberpunk 2077 releases on November 19th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, with a next-gen optimized version coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X at some point in the future. Players who buy the current-gen version will receive a free upgrade to the next-gen version when it’s available.