Rumors about a Harry Potter RPG have been circulating for years now. In a surprising move, WB Interactive Entertainment officially unveiled the game today during Sony’s PS5 event. The project is titled Hogwarts Legacy and won’t take place after the events of Deathly Hallows like previous speculation suggested. Instead, this particular adventure through the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be set in the 1800s. Fans can take up the adventure for themselves in 2021 on the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X platforms.

Check out the reveal trailer for Hogwarts Legacy in the video linked below:

Specific details are scarce for now. However, it appears players will create their very own Hogwarts student and go through the House selection process. Hogwarts and its surrounding areas, including Hogsmeade, seem as though they will be fully explorable.

As previously leaked via reports, Avalanche Software (not the Just Cause studio) is hard at work on the title, alongside the WBIE-owned Portkey Games. As of now, it’s not known when the teams plan on sharing more details about Hogwarts Legacy.

For many a Harry Potter fan, such an announcement will likely prove bittersweet. In recent months, J.K. Rowling has received criticism for insensitive remarks she’s made about the transgender community. How this will affect Hogwarts Legacy and its marketing in the coming months presently remains to be seen.

Hogwarts Legacy will hit the PS4, PS5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X platforms an unspecified date in 2021.