Singer, songwriter, and producer Travis Scott—well known in the gaming community for his massive performances in Fortnite—is now a strategic creative partner with PlayStation. SVP of PlayStation Marketing Eric Lempel announced the partnership on the PlayStation Blog, saying that the collaboration with Scott and his Cactus Jack brand will “produce innovative projects that we hope will delight our collective fans.”

To start the partnership, Scott created a video for the PS5. The short spot, all in black and white, features a few key creatives that helped with the design and production of the PlayStation 5 console. It ends with Travis Scott himself powering on the PS5 using the DualSense controller and getting quite literally blown away in his chair. You can watch the video yourself below:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Back in September, Scott posted a picture of the DualSense controller on his lap to Instagram with the caption “I will play until the sun comes up.” Comparing that image with the new video that was just released shows the picture was most likely taken during that shoot.

Lempel said that PlayStation partnered with Travis Scott and the Cactus Jack brand because of his passion for PlayStation, surprising innovation, and ability to push boundaries. “When we embarked on this collaboration, the most important thing was to keep it as open as possible, to allow space to explore interesting, creative ideas.”

Scott also offered his own short comments on the partnership. “I’m really looking forward to being able to showcase everything that Cactus Jack has worked on with Sony and the PlayStation team. Most importantly I’m excited to see how the PlayStation fans and family respond, and I look forward to running some games with everybody very soon!”

With more than 27 million players having attended the digital Travis Scott concerts in Fortnite, his reach and influence is clearly enormous and it’s a huge win for Sony to have him as a creative partner leading into the PS5 launch and its first year. According to Lempel, Scott has a “deep knowledge and fond memories” of PlayStation that will help shape this collaborative partnership.

This isn’t that first time Travis Scott has been involved with gaming in a major way. In addition to his Fortnite concert series, he also curated the soundtrack for NBA 2K19 back at the end of 2018.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]