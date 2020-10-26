Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales went gold earlier this month, Insomniac Games announced. Of course, with a considerable amount of time left to spare before launch, the team remains hard at work on tackling bug fixes and the like. As such, it’s no wonder that a pretty sizable patch will accompany the title on day one. If details on patch tracker website ORBIS Patches proves correct, the new Spidey adventure could launch with a 9GB update.

SP1st spotted the Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales listing on ORBIS. It’s worth noting that an image of the game and its title doesn’t pop up on the site when searching for the information. Instead, typing “Miles Morales” into ORBIS’ search function leads to a page filed as “CUSA17722.” According to this listing, Patch 1.01 will boast a file size of 9.2GB. Since the page lacks patch notes, there is presently no way of knowing what specifically Patch 1.01 addresses.

Check out a screenshot of the filing as it appears on ORBIS in the image below:

In recent weeks, Insomniac has shown off plenty of the upcoming adventure in action. For instance, Spider-Cat recently debuted in a fun gameplay video. Miles’ combat and stealth skills also took center-stage several days ago. Even more footage is bound to surface in the days leading up to release.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hits stores digitally and at retail on November 12th for the PS4 and PS5. November 12th is also the day that PS5 releases in the United States, Japan, Australia, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and South Korea. Sony’s new hardware hits Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa on November 19th.

[Source: ORBIS Patches via SP1st]