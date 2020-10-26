Ubisoft’s Watch Dogs Legion launches later this week on current-gen consoles and PC. Since next-gen’s arrival is imminent, this particular release serves as the last major title ahead of the new hardware. And for many a PlayStation gamer, it may very well count as the last Platinum trophy run on PS4. Thankfully, Watch Dogs Legion’s Trophy list doesn’t seem as though it will prove too taxing.
The list boasts a total of 40 Trophies: 1 Platinum, 2 Gold, 19 Silver, and 18 Bronze. Most of them seem pretty straightforward. There are several that require players to complete certain storylines and side missions, for example. Then there are a handful that ask players to recruit specific types of characters. Of course, a slew of Trophies are connected to collectibles, upgrades, and mini-games. All in all, getting the “Completionist” Platinum Trophy shouldn’t be much of a chore.
Watch Dogs Legion’s full Trophy list appears as follows, courtesy of Exophase:
- Completionist: Get all other Trophies — Platinum
- Brave New World: Complete “Operation Wetminster” — Bronze
- The Future is Bright: Complete the 404 Storyline — Bronze
- LongLive the Queen: Complete the Kelley Storyline — Bronze
- Hacker, Tailor, Solider, Spy: Complete the SIRS Storyline — Bronze
- When Good Men Do Nothing: Complete the Albion Storyline — Bronze
- Divided We Fall: Complete the DedSec Storyline — Gold
- The One That Got Away: Complete “Finding Bagley” — Bronze
- In the Nick of Time: Complete “Change of Heart” — Bronze
- A Roof Over Your Head: Complete “Royal Treatment” — Bronze
- England for Everyone: Complete “Parks and Reclamation” — Bronze
- A Dish Best Served Cold: Complete a Revenge Mission — Bronze
- Making Friends: Recruit an Operative after completing “Reporting for Duty” — Bronze
- Rise Up: Turn on borough into Defiant state — Silver
- Take Back London: Turn all the boroughs into Defiant state — Gold
- And Stay Down: Defeat a DedSec Adversary — Bronze
- Every Walk of Life: Have a team of 20 Operatives with different occupations — Silver
- Meta-Gaming: Recruit a Video Game Designer — Bronze
- Down to the Wire: Perform 5 stealth takedowns with a Professional Hitman — Silver
- Death from Above: Kill 5 Albion guards using Dive Bomb — Silver
- NO NOT THE BEES: Neutralize 10 Albion guards using Bee Swarms — Silver
- Hack the Planet: Propagate a hack across 8 targets at once — Silver
- Shaken Not Stirred: Disable weapons of 5 Albion guards at once using the Spy Watch Gadget — Silver
- Power to the People: Have your followers neutralize a total of 3 Albion guards — Silver
- Paint Me Like One of Your…: Stun Clan Kelley members 5 times with paintball gun headshots — Silver
- Throw the Book at Them: Perform 5 arrest takedowns — Silver
- The Royal Tour: Enter Buckingham Palace’s restricted area disguised as a Royal Guard — Silver
- You Don’t See Me!: Escape a Pursuit Level 5 doing a Statue Emote — Silver
- Could’ve Made National: Complete Kick up challenge intermediate 1 — Bronze
- Bullseye: Complete a Darts game in every Darts location — Bronze
- Piece de Resistance: Complete a Paste Up in every Paste Up location — Bronze
- Bottom’s Up: Drink at least once in every Drink location — Bronze
- DedSec Delivery: Complete 20 Parcel Fox Delivery Missions — Bronze
- All About Aesthetic: Buy a Weapon Skin — Silver
- Re-Wrap My Whip: Buy a Vehicle Paint — Silver
- Fresh Threads: Spend 100,000 ETO on Clothes in Shops — Silver
- Fully Kitted: Unlock all Upgrades — Silver
- Locked and Loaded: Purchase all the upgrades for every weapon — Silver
- Oral History: Collect 50 Audio Logs — Silver
- Magpie: Collect 15 Relics — Silver
Watch Dogs Legion hits the PS4, PC, and Xbox One on October 29th. The franchise’s new entry lands on next-gen consoles when they launch in November. Plus, players can look forward to a free multiplayer update in December.
[Source: Exophase via Push Square]