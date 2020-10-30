UPDATE: A post from Insomniac Games notes that preordering allows players to unlock the suit early on PS4 and PS5, suggesting it’s also unlockable in-game.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Before Insomniac Games could reveal it, retailer listings prematurely unveiled a first look at one of the alternate suits featured in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. And while the T.R.A.C.K. Suit is certainly a looker, nothing can top what’s being done with the second alternate costume, the same costume Miles donned in the award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.

But this isn’t merely a case of Insomniac giving Miles a stylish new skin. No, even the character’s animation style changes with the Into the Spider-Verse costume. Interestingly, so, too, does the frame rate. It’s a sight to behold.

Get a look at Miles’ animated threads in the clip featured below, courtesy of PlayStation’s official Twitter page:

Your first look at the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Suit pic.twitter.com/DdyaDKvRc5 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) October 30, 2020

The details mentioned above aren’t all that’s gone into bringing this version of the character to life in-game. According to Into the Spider-Verse’s Production Designer, Justin K. Thompson, his team offered Insomniac advice on how best to implement the film’s use of “pop-up words and little burst cards.” For instance, at around the 3:40 mark in the following extended footage, Miles knocks out an enemy and we’re treated to a stylized ‘ZAP’ pop-up.

While the video above begins and ends with a few words from Thompson, the vast majority of it is filled with gameplay of Miles in action donning the Into the Spider-Verse suit. Players who preorder a copy of Spider-Man: Miles Morales on PS4/PS5 will gain access to the suit themselves soon enough.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales hits the PS4 and PS5 in less than two weeks on November 12th.