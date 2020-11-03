An updated PlayStation.com page for Resident Evil Village confirms that the upcoming Capcom title will support dynamic 4K with ray tracing on the PlayStation 5. This isn’t the publisher’s first foray into ray tracing on the next-gen consoles but it’s nice to have a confirmation nonetheless.

Here’s a full list of features mentioned on the official PlayStation website (thanks, ResetEra):

Stunning visuals: Explore Resident Evil Village’s beautiful yet terrifying vistas and locales in 4K with Ray Tracing ( Dynamic 4K and HDR require a compatible 4K & HDR compatible TV or display).

Fast loading: Instantly pick up right where you left off with almost no load times, thanks to the power of the PS5 console’s ultra-high speed SSD.

Adaptive triggers: Feel the weight and pull of weapon triggers for an even more immersive experience.

Haptic feedback: Simulate the feeling of firing a real gun with haptic feedback.

Tempest 3D AudioTech on compatible headphones: Surround yourself with the carefully crafted music and sounds of survival horror in Resident Evil Village. 3D Audio enhances the experience by making you feel the hair-raising sounds coming from every direction.

Capcom previously confirmed that Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will support 4K and ray tracing when it’s out in November. If you wish to turn ray tracing on, you’ll get 4K/30fps and 1080p/60fps. The game will also support up to 120 fps with ray tracing off but the publisher has yet to provide further details.

Resident Evil Village will release sometime in 2021. We’ll update our readers when we have more information.