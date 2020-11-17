Ever since Far Cry 6’s reveal, fans have speculated about a major story point involving the child named Diego actually being a younger Vaas (Far Cry 3’s villain), stirring up plenty of evidence that allegedly links the two characters and would effectively make Far Cry 6 a pseudo prequel to Far Cry 3. After months of letting fans pursue this theory however, the official Far Cry Twitter account seems to have answered the question once and for all. No, Far Cry 6’s Diego is not Vaas.

DIEGO IS VAAS — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) November 17, 2020

The confirmation comes via tweet that utilizes the latest meme format of the week, this one parodying Twitter’s tags about misinformation on tweets to help stop the spread of false information. In the tweet, the Far Cry Twitter says “DIEGO IS VAAS” in all caps, before mimicking the Twitter misinformation tag with “Official sources confirm: This is False!”

It seems to lay the rumor to rest that Diego grows up to be the villainous and murderous Vaas. The developers most likely wanted to clear up any misinformation and set expectations before the game releases, allowing Far Cry 6 to breathe on its own rather than players anticipating a twist that never comes.

Continuing the trend of memorable, charismatic, and imposing villains that steal the stage, Far Cry 6’s lead baddie is Anton, played by Giancarlo Esposito of Breaking Bad/Better Call Saul and The Mandalorian fame. The new game will see many changes and evolutions over past Far Cry games, including third-person cutscenes rather than the usual first-person storytelling. The title was originally set to launch early next year, but has since been delayed to an unspecified date sometime between March 2021 and April 2022.

Far Cry 6 is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC when it launches. It will support 4K/60fps on the newer consoles.