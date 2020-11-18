Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan has reiterated that the PlayStation 5 versions of cross-gen games are built from the ground up to take advantage of next-gen hardware and features.

When Sony announced back in September that a number of its next-gen exclusives will also be released for the PS4, there were speculations and arguments that cross-gen development will hold studios back from fully utilizing the PS5. However, Ryan has assured fans that this isn’t the case.

In an interview with The Telegraph, he said that Sony can’t simply walk away from its massive community on the PS4 but it has plans to cater to both consoles for the foreseeable future.

The first thing to say is that our PS5 experiences or versions of these games are built from the ground up to take advantage of the PS5 feature set. So I think offering a PS5 version of these games for the PS5 community and then a PS4 version of these games to the PS4 community, I don’t see what’s wrong with that. We’ve got a community of PS4 gamers 100 million-strong. It would be wrong to walk away from those people too early. And they’ve been engaged with their PS4s this year under lockdown to a greater extent than at any point over the course of the cycle. They’re using their PlayStations. They’re happy with their PlayStations. Why would we stop giving them games?

When asked if God of War Ragnarok will also be a cross-gen game, Ryan declined to comment.

[Source: The Telegraph]