Three different titles are coming to PlayStation Plus for PS4 and PS5 users in December 2020. On Tuesday, December 1st, PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Just Cause 4, Rocket Arena, and Worms Rumble. Each of these three games are scheduled to leave the service early next year on January 4th.

Just Cause 4 originally launched late in 2018, allowing players to once more jump into an action-packed escapade starring Rico Rodriguez. This open-world adventure takes Rico to the fictional South American country of Solís, a remote nation whose diverse terrain sits at the nexus of a massive conflict. The character must take on a private military organization, Black Hand; due to its possession of weather manipulation technology, this group counts among Just Cause’s most formidable foes. Of course, it’s not all doom and gloom. In the role of Rico, players can still enjoy the series’ hallmark action, with advanced physics, crazy stunts, and the inventive equipment that makes it all possible.

The EA-published Rocket Arena is a 3v3 arena shooter that hit consoles and PC in July of this year. As the name suggests, rockets sit front and center for this online competitive action title. Players have a host of characters at their disposal, too, each with their own personalities, skillsets, and rivalries. Better still, this is one competitive game where players are never locked out of the action. Since the concept of death doesn’t exist in Rocket Arena, taking on too much damage simply knocks players beyond the arena’s bounds. In a matter of seconds, though, their character will come riding back into the fight on a rocket, ready to continue the match.

Similar to Fall Guys and Bugsnax, Worms Rumble’s PS Plus launch will coincide with its actual release. Unlike Bugsnax, however, both the PS4 and PS5 versions will be launching on Plus, so if you don’t have the next-gen console yet, you can still play. The 32-player online action experience marks the first time the Worms series will employ real-time strategic combat. And cross-play matchmaking between PS4, PS5, and Steam players should ensure the game’s servers are well populated at launch.

December has something in store for non-PS Plus subscribers, as well. From 12:00am (local time) on December 19th until 11:59pm (local time) on December 20th, non-subscribers will have access to free multiplayer on any PS4/PS5 games with active multiplayer features and modes.

Remember, November’s free PS Plus offerings of Middle-earth: Shadow of War (PS4/PS5 with BC) and Hollow Knight: Voidheart Edition exit the service on November 30th. Meanwhile, Bugsnax (PS5) will remain available to download for subscribers until January 4, 2020.

[Source: PlayStation Blog]