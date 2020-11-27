Square Enix plans to share new information about the future of Final Fantasy XIV early next year. Such news will go live by way of “Final Fantasy XIV Announcement Showcase,” which is slated for Friday, February 5, 2021 at 5:30pm PST. Details about what the showcase entails are basically nonexistent. However, fans can at least look forward to the unveiling of “cool things.”

The showcase’s announcement was shared in a brief post on Twitter. Check out the tweet linked below from Final Fantasy XIV’s official account:

We’ve got something else in store… Introducing the #FFXIV Announcement Showcase! We’ll be announcing cool things Join us on Feb. 5 at 5:30 p.m. (PST) / Feb. 6 at 1:30 (GMT)! pic.twitter.com/HuAlOqhlvL — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) November 27, 2020

Naturally, fans of the long-running MMORPG are already trying to guess what new Square Enix plans to unveil next February. The most popular theory posits the first details about Final Fantasy XIV’s next expansion will sit center-stage. At the time of writing, however, the publisher itself has yet to corroborate as much.

Final Fantasy XIV’s most recent expansion, Shadowbringers, went live in last summer in July 2019. The MMORPG’s third expansion, Shadowbringers takes players to a parallel dimension known as the First. In exploring the expansion’s content, players must rejuvenate the lands of the First that were previously made ruinous by an apocalypse.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now on the PlayStation 4 and PC. PlayStation 5 players can also enjoy the online experience with faster loading times and the PS4 Pro’s display options.

[Source: Final Fantasy XIV on Twitter]