Sucker Punch Productions has added a number of unlockable outfits to Ghost of Tsushima‘s Legends mode, inspired by iconic PlayStation characters such as Kratos from God of War and Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn.

All you have to do is play the multiplayer anytime between now and January 15, 2021 and complete any Story or Survival mission with each class to unlock the four new outfits. Check out a preview below.

From now until January 15, 2021, unlock these #GhostOfTsushima: Legends outfits inspired by iconic PlayStation characters from God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Shadow of the Colossus and Bloodborne! Complete any Story or Survival mission with each class to unlock all four outfits! pic.twitter.com/xVhQGlAeMc — Ghost of Tsushima Sucker Punch Productions (@SuckerPunchProd) December 18, 2020

Sucker Punch Productions has been continuously making improvements to Legends based on player feedback. Just yesterday, the developer released a patch to add a feature that assists players in filling out parties for Raid, and enables them to avoid quitters in Survival.

“Once you assemble your party based on overall goals, you can then tactically sort out each player’s role and class in order to best ensure that your specific goals are met, which in turn will hopefully avoid the problem of players quitting mid-match when they’re unable to complete specific objectives,” wrote the developer.

In other news, Ghost of Tsushima picked up the Best Art Direction award at the PS Blog Game of the Year Awards. Earlier this month, the title won Player’s Voice award at The Game Awards 2020.