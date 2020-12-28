Best Multiplayer is a broad category that can cross genres, depending on what had multiplayer in any given year. You have the traditional titles one might think of with multiplayer; shooters like Call of Duty and Destiny. Then there’s co-op platformers like Sackboy, and a number of other experiences in between. Single-player open-world adventure Ghost of Tsushima even added a multiplayer mode. Lots of games have multiplayer in them these days, but which are the best of the best? Here are the PlayStation LifeStyle nominations for Best Multiplayer Game in 2020.

Best Multiplayer Game 2020 Winner

Call of Duty: Warzone

Read our review.

Finally breaking the streak Destiny 2 has had in this category for multiple years running, Call of Duty: Warzone just edged it out this year in a very close vote. While Beyond Light continues the great multiplayer Destiny 2 has been known for, Warzone makes an innovative change to Call of Duty, making it free-to-play for the first time ever (besides Mobile), and bringing it to the masses in a big way. It’s also the biggest battle royale experience available and features constantly rotating limited-time modes and events that keep Verdansk fresh and fun to drop into again and again. It also features cross play on every platform it’s available on, and cleverly blends with the premium yearly Call of Duty releases in ways we’ve never seen in gaming before. We can’t wait to see where this one goes.

Reader’s Choice Winner

Ghost of Tsushima

Our readers loved the free multiplayer addition that Sucker Punch added to Ghost of Tsushima, a surprising co-op experience that few were expecting but everyone loved. The Legends multiplayer expansion allows players to team up in groups of four to take on tough Raid scenarios that require skill and teamwork to make it through, a perfect way to cap off the brilliant Ghost of Tsushima story with your friends.

