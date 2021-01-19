Another lawsuit related to Cyberpunk 2077 has been filed by investors against studio CD Projekt RED, claiming that the company misled investors about the state of the game on last-gen consoles. This second civil suit was announced in a regulatory announcement from CDPR to investors. It indicates that the content of this lawsuit is the same as the last one, including its own response, which says it will ““undertake vigorous action to defend itself against any such claims.”

The lawsuit doesn’t specify what damages are being sought, so it’s unknown what kinds of losses investors are seeking to recoup from the suit. CD Projekt RED has repeatedly upheld the commentary that the launch on last-gen consoles, which was riddled with bugs, low visual quality, and poor performance, was an unforeseen issue. In a public statement earlier this month, the company attempted to apologize and shoulder the blame, while also listing off excuses, passing the blame to the QA teams, and failing to address many of the issues players have with the game in the first place. It also delayed the release of the next-gen versions of the game as the developer turns its attention to fixing the game.

The disastrous launch was punctuated by Sony removing Cyberpunk 2077 listing from the PlayStation Store entirely. It’s unclear what their exact reason for doing so was, but CDPR had mishandled giving out refunds to disappointed fans as it scrambled with negative reception at launch, which put Sony’s customer support squarely in angry players’ crosshairs. There’s currently no word on a timeline or criteria for the game returning to the PlayStation Store.

It’s unclear right now what impact these lawsuits will have on CD Projekt RED, but following suit with it other vigorous rebuttals of claims made about the game and its launch, the company plans to defend itself against the claims made, standing by its own statements that there was never any intentional misleading of anyone, investors or otherwise, about how Cyberpunk 2077 runs on PS4 and Xbox One. Some analysts think the messy launch makes CDPR an acquisition candidate, though again, that is speculative right now and its unknown if and how that would play out in practice if it were to happen at all.

[Via: IGN]