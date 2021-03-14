Dying Light 2 developer Techland has once again stressed that the title’s development is progressing, and has acknowledged that it announced the game too early.

In a tweet spotted by folks over at Push Square, Dying Light‘s official Twitter account responded to a fan who expressed concerns about reports that the sequel was in development hell. The response reads:

Afaik the definition of a dev hell requires the game to not make any development progress, while DL2 keeps moving forward, we announced the game too early but it’s far from being in a dev hell 😛 — Dying Light (@DyingLightGame) March 12, 2021

For what it’s worth, we’ll find out on Wednesday, March 17th, what’s been going on behind the scenes. However, we advise keeping expectations in check because Techland has promised news on several occasions, only to end up having to deploy PR measures to tackle news of staff departures, reports of development troubles, and an incredibly detailed account of a toxic work environment. If Cyberpunk 2077 is anything to go by, things can go belly up real fast.

“Techland takes the welfare of our staff seriously and we are always evaluating ways that we can learn and improve – that is the key to long-term success,” CEO Pawel Marchewka recently told The Gamer. “We expect all our employees to set a good example and treat others the way they would expect to be treated themselves. To support that, we are starting a series of different training sessions, including with specialists from outside our organization.”

Check back on Wednesday.