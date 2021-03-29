We’ve hit the midpoint of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone’s Season Two, and with that midpoint comes the major Season Two Reloaded update, bringing a bunch of new maps, modes, and additional surprises for the last few weeks of the Season. Many of the updates were previously announced at the start of Season Two, finally making their way into each game. This update will also reduce the file size of Warzone to help ease the enormous pressure it’s putting on players’ storage.

Most of the content outlined below relates specifically to Black Ops Cold War. While details on what’s coming to Warzone remain thin right now, the prevailing rumor is that the ongoing zombie outbreak in Verdansk is leading to the destruction of the current map to make way for a new one in Season Three.

Season Two Reloaded goes live tonight, March 29th, for Black Ops Cold War and tomorrow, March 30th, for Warzone.

Check out the full Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two Reloaded roadmap:

(Click to enlarge)

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two Reloaded

Warzone

“New threats rise.” Nothing much to take about with Warzone right now, most likely to retain the air of mystery around the ongoing zombie outbreak and whatever event it is all leading to.

Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer

New Maps

Miami Strike (6v6) – A new smaller daylight version of Miami takes feedback about the original large dusk version of the map and condenses it into close quarters battles with better visibility. Special Miami Strike 24/7 playlist will let you get the hang of the new layout.

(6v6) – A new smaller daylight version of Miami takes feedback about the original large dusk version of the map and condenses it into close quarters battles with better visibility. Special Miami Strike 24/7 playlist will let you get the hang of the new layout. Mansion (2v2, 3v3) – A new small scale map that seems to be inspired at least in part by one of the stages from the Black Ops Cold War campaign.

(2v2, 3v3) – A new small scale map that seems to be inspired at least in part by one of the stages from the Black Ops Cold War campaign. Golova (Multi-Team) – First debuted exclusively in the Zombies mode, Outbreak, Golova is now joining the Fireteam maps

New Modes

Multi-Team Hardpoint – 10 teams of 4 (40 total players) will battle it out on the larger Fireteam maps for control of multiple hardpoints that will rotate every 120 seconds. Teams gain 1 point per second for every player in the hardpoint, creating a new dynamic of deciding whether you want overwatch or everyone together getting points. First squad to 1000 wins.

– 10 teams of 4 (40 total players) will battle it out on the larger Fireteam maps for control of multiple hardpoints that will rotate every 120 seconds. Teams gain 1 point per second for every player in the hardpoint, creating a new dynamic of deciding whether you want overwatch or everyone together getting points. First squad to 1000 wins. Prop Hunt Returns with New Maps – Prop Hunt is back, now with Miami Strike and Satellite joining the rotation. Alongside the new props on those new maps, existing maps have been updated with brand new props to shake things up.

Features

Gunsmith Customs – Mix and match attachments from various blueprints (of the same weapon type) to create some interesting hybrid weapons of your own, with unique looks. It’s unclear if this will finally allow players to save their custom gunsmith setups as blueprints in Black Ops Cold War. This feature is coming later, not right at launch tonight.

– Mix and match attachments from various blueprints (of the same weapon type) to create some interesting hybrid weapons of your own, with unique looks. It’s unclear if this will finally allow players to save their custom gunsmith setups as blueprints in Black Ops Cold War. This feature is coming later, not right at launch tonight. Weapon Tuning – A huge weapon tuning pass is coming to shake up the meta, including LMG adjustments and tuning for the LC10, AK-74u, Mac-10, KSP 45, Milano 821, Krig 6, FFAR 1, Groza, Magnum, and RPG-7. “This also includes a complete balance pass on several attachments for assault rifles and SMGs, as well as an increase to rocket damage against enemies with Flak Jacket in Hardcore.”

– A huge weapon tuning pass is coming to shake up the meta, including LMG adjustments and tuning for the LC10, AK-74u, Mac-10, KSP 45, Milano 821, Krig 6, FFAR 1, Groza, Magnum, and RPG-7. “This also includes a complete balance pass on several attachments for assault rifles and SMGs, as well as an increase to rocket damage against enemies with Flak Jacket in Hardcore.” Gunfight Tournaments – Coming later in the season, engage in bracketed 2v2 tournaments with unique rewards.

Black Ops Cold War Zombies

New Outbreak Region: Sanatorium (Night)

The Sanatorium map from Fireteam comes to Outbreak, now as a nighttime variant. This map will slot into the existing map rotation to add a bit more diversity to those lengthy Outbreak sessions.

New Outbreak Objective: Secure

Call down Essence Conversion Modules from orbit and then kill zombies within the perimeter to complete the process. Survival isn’t going to be easy with this close-quarters objective.

New Outbreak Vehicle: Dirt Bike

On certain maps, players can now take to the dirt bike to escape zombies or reach objectives quickly.

Apply Blueprint Feature

Zombies players can now apply weapon blueprints they own to their weapons in the pause menu, whether it’s default or picked up/purchased from a wall buy.

New Outbreak Intel + More “Surprises”

There’s even more Zombies intel to collect, but there’s curiously some additional surprises that it looks like Treyarch isn’t revealing just yet. “Keep your ears open for other mysteries appearing throughout the Ural Mountains.”

Dead Ops Arcade Updates

Dead Ops Arcade now awards player XP and Battle Pass XP, so you can enjoy the arcadey mode without losing out on progress.

New Dead Ops Arcade Silverback Slideways Map

PlayStation Exclusive Onslaught Content

Onslaught is getting a new Containment mode, taking place on smaller Gunfight maps. You can also now pick up level 2 and 3 armor drops, as well as find Pack a Punch chalice drops for your weapons.

New Operators, Weapon, and Store Bundles

Wolf and Rivas join NATO via store bundles.

ZRG 20mm Sniper available to unlock via in-game challenge or through store bundle.

Even more new bundles headed to the Store.

Warzone File Size Reduction

Get the full details on the Warzone file size reduction here.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season Two Reloaded Update File Size and Launch Timing

Black Ops Cold War Update Sizes

March 29 at 9 PM PST

PlayStation 5: 12.2 GB

PlayStation 4: 7.4 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 14.18 GB

Xbox One: 9.13 GB

PC: 8.1 GB

Warzone Update Sizes

March 30 at 11PM PST

PlayStation 5: 52.0 GB

PlayStation 4: 52.0 GB

Xbox Series X / Xbox Series S: 57.8 GB

Xbox One: 57.8 GB

PC: 52.4 GB (Warzone Only) / 133.6 GB (Warzone and Modern Warfare)

[Source: Activision]