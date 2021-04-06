Remedy Entertainment, the studio behind Control, Alan Wake, and Quantum Break, could be working on a PlayStation exclusive title with Sony, if rumors prove to be true. The title would be one of the five games Remedy currently has in development, but the rumor is backed by a few shaky pieces of evidence, so take it with a grain of salt.

PlayStation Studios Global External Producer Claire Bromley has been sharing a number of staffing announcements from Remedy employees recently, including posts from COO Christopher Schmitz, communications director Thomas Puha, and audio designer Sam Hughes. While it’s not unusual for Bromley to share third-party employment opportunities, the sheer quantity coming from Remedy is enough to raise an eyebrow. The other developers she shares with similar frequency are internal PlayStation Studios. A Reddit post also notes that Bromley did the same thing for Sumo prior to Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Housemarque leading up to Returnal, both PlayStation exclusive titles.

Of course it would still be a stretch to link that to a PlayStation exclusive Remedy title, even as far as rumor standards go. The next piece of the puzzle comes from known industry insider Shpeshal Ed, who has previously leaked things like Final Fantasy VII Remake coming to the March 2021 PlayStation Plus lineup.

As far as I’m aware. This rumour is realhttps://t.co/K8a5rvZ75N pic.twitter.com/VZjXwEy9Zi — Shpeshal Ed (@Shpeshal_Ed) April 5, 2021

Shpeshal Ed includes a screenshot of a conversation from Discord with an anonymous source confirming that it is a Sony game, and says in a follow up tweet that he believes the title will be 100% exclusive to PlayStation.

We already know that Remedy is working on five games. One is the multiplayer free-to-play Vanguard. One is the Xbox exclusive CrossfireX. Two more are going to be published by Epic Games under their new partnership with Remedy. That leaves one unknown. There are heavy rumors of an Alan Wake 2 in development, though that could be one of the Epic published games, part of the “Remedy Connected Universe” that was established by Control and its expansions.

If the rumor does pan out, it’s unlikely that a PlayStation-exclusive title from Remedy would be part of the Remedy Connected Universe, so don’t expect Alan Wake 2 to suddenly be a PlayStation exclusive. It’s possible that Sony could have tapped the studio to work on a PlayStation franchise (much like Sumo handling development of Sackboy), or it could just as likely be a wholly original project in partnership with Sony. As usual with rumors, however, take this one with a grain of salt. Until we hear more officially from Remedy or PlayStation, we’re not entirely convinced just yet.

[Source: GamingBolt, Reddit; Via: PSU]