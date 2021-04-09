Supermassive Games is currently busy on the third installment of The Dark Pictures Anthology, but current job listings imply this isn’t the only project they have in development at the moment. Several listings, as spotted by Op Attack, talk about a “new, as yet unannounced project,” one that involves real-time combat, exploration and puzzles.

Their latest project is apparently so secret they had to be “a little vague” with some of the job advertisements. According to a listing for a Lead Level Designer, the game is set in “a unique world” filled with “amazing” encounters, “compelling moment-to-moment exploration, exciting and rewarding combat scenarios, entrancing environment puzzles and progression blockers, and powerful cinematic storytelling.” These aspects of the game will “scale and evolve in complexity and challenge” as the game progresses. Combat will be in real-time, with enemy behavior and character actions responding to player decisions and actions.

Other job listings specifically mention work on The Dark Pictures Anthology, their “latest branching narrative games,” and AAA horror titles. The team is currently working on The Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes, the third of eight planned installments in the anthology that aims for “Hollywood production values in real time.” This game will feature an unstoppable threat, a “nest of ancient and unearthly creatures,” lying underneath the Arabian Desert. Even though gunfire has been shown in the teaser trailer, the game will likely feature similar gameplay to those that’ve gone before it where player decisions and QTEs drive the story forward. This will be the first of the three games to target the latest generation of consoles too, currently planned for release on PS4 and PS5.

Supermassive Games describes themselves as a studio that specializes in “high-end interactive drama and immersive VR.” VR wasn’t mentioned in any of the job listings, but with the new PlayStation VR headset recently unveiled for the PlayStation 5, there’s every chance they’re developing a game for it. Their previous PSVR titles include Bravo Team, The Inpatient, Tumble VR, and Until Dawn: Rush of Blood.

[Source: Supermassive Games via Op Attack]