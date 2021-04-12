Another name has been added to the cast of the Borderlands movie. Janina Gavankar is best known for her roles in The Mighty Ones and The Morning Show, and has voiced characters in several video games, including Iden Versio in Star Wars Battlefront II. According to Deadline, Gavankar will be cast in the role of a brand new character, Commander Knoxx.

Commander Knoxx has followed in her father General Knoxx’s footsteps and joined the Crimson Lance. They’re Atlas’ private army, but whether she will be helping or doing her best to get in the way of main protagonist Lilith is yet to be seen. Lilith will return to her home planet of Pandora to find Atlas’ missing daughter. To do this, she forms a team with many characters who each have their own special skills, including mercenary Roland, demolitionist Tiny Tina and her psychotic protector Krieg, scientist Patricia Tannis, and everyone’s favorite one-wheeled robot Claptrap. The mission won’t be easy, though, because there’ll be bandits and aliens to destroy, and then there’s the “unimaginable” power that Atlas’ daughter may be able to wield.

As is clear by the synopsis, the film will have a story independent of those of the four games within the Borderlands universe. As Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford stated:

The Borderlands Cinematic Universe is not identical to the Borderlands Videogame Universe. We are authentic to characters, tone and style, but allow for independent storylines. The mediums are not the same, so the content should not be bound to the same rules.

Lilith will be played by Cate Blanchett, while we have Jack Black as Claptrap, Jamie Lee Curtis as Tannis, Kevin Hart as Roland, Florian Munteanu as Krieg the Psycho and Ariana Greenblatt as Tiny Tina. Edgar Ramirez has the role of Deukalian Atlas, while Haley Bennett will play another new character described only as the “key to the past of Lilith.” Is she taking the role of Atlas’ daughter or will she have another role entirely? Finally, Olivier Richters will have the role of “psycho bandit leader villain” Krom, best known for his turret machine gun.

Filming has now begun for the Borderlands movie, but a release window is yet to be revealed.

[Source: Deadline, Twitter (1, 2)]