Resident Evil Village Upgrade System Involves Hunting and Trading

Resident Evil Village will let players upgrade the skills and abilities of protagonist Ethan Winters, as well as the weapons he carries. According to Game Informer, this will include hunting animals within the village, finding hidden treasures, and trading these with Duke to receive upgrades.

Players will be able hunt all of the animals in the village, from the farmed pigs and chickens to the fish swimming in the pond. All of these will provide meat that can be taken to Duke’s Kitchen. Here it can be cooked and made into meals that will provide a range of different benefits, like the Bird and Beast Pilaf made up out of poultry, meat, rice and stock. This permanently decreases the amount of damage Ethan will take when he’s guarding.

Ethan’s weapons can also be upgraded at the Duke’s Emporium. All weapons, whether they’re handguns, sniper rifles, or shotguns, can have their power, rate of fire, reload speed, and ammo capacity upgraded. The Emporium is also the place where players can buy supplies like pipe bombs, first aid kits, mines, ammo, and extra storage space. Players will need plenty of the game’s currency, Lei, to be able to do so. Taking down enemies is the best source of Lei, but they will also drop valuable treasures that can be sold to the Duke for more money. Treasures are also dotted throughout the world, so it’s best to take a bit of time to search the nearby environments.

As shown by the game’s map, the village has an open-world design with number of different locations to search for supplies, as well as Mother Miranda’s cultish followers who will be looking to stop Ethan in his tracks. These include Dimitrescu Castle, occupied by the 2.9m tall Lady Dimitrescu and her three daughters. According to rumors, players may even get to try out some of the game for themselves today, April 15, with a second gameplay demo expected to release during today’s showcase that begins at 3pm PT. The game will be released in full on May 7.

[Source: Game Informer]