Cyberpunk 2077 recently received a sizeable update to fix more of the bugs and gameplay issues players had been facing since launch. A modder known as romulus_is_here found that the update also added new files that have quest descriptions for content that isn’t yet in the game. As reported by Eurogamer, the names for these quests suggest they’ll be part of an upcoming Cyberpunk 2077 DLC expansion.

Cyberpunk 2077 DLC Quest Files Found

Existing quests in the main game are split into three categories (prologue, part one, and epilogue) and receive numbers to match in the game’s coding. The new quests added by Update 1.2 don’t fit into this numbering pattern and have “story-ep1” names, hinting at their potential use in the “very first large story-based DLC.” Interestingly, most of the quests are of a type that isn’t in the game right now but were originally intended to be there at launch.

At the start of 2020, it was revealed “street stories” were smaller quests that helped players to explore the city. The original intention was to include more than 70 of these quests in the game, but they never made it into the final cut. The new quest objectives and email exchanges give plenty of hints for what could be included in the street stories: there’s a quest character called Wagner, the Kurtz Militia creating a hostage situation, a bomb in a swimming pool, and a hidden den of netrunners.

One of the more fleshed out quests from Mr. Hands will see players rescue Anthony Anderson from the Scavengers gang. He’s being held at an “unfinished church repurposed as a shelter” called Newcomers Haven. Mr. Hands is located in Pacifica and the modder feels the in-game data points to “the majority of the street stories introduced in episode one” being centered around that area of the city.

Update 1.2 included a massive list of bug fixes and gameplay improvements, such as extra dialogue for main characters, extra “characters in side quests to keep things interesting,” fixing the instant spawning of police, making vehicle handling more predictable, and adding an “unstuck” feature to help vehicles get out of difficult situations. Hotfix 1.21 then fixed many of the issues that prevented quests from progressing. They’re both part of the updates roadmap that also states free DLCs will be coming this year (along with the next-gen versions of the game, eventually), and while the modder believes the quests are part of a larger story expansion, they could alternatively be added as free DLC elements. Meanwhile, the patches will continue coming until CD Projekt Red is convinced the game is in “such a state that we can be proud of it and therefore successfully sell it for years to come.”

Cyberpunk 2077 still isn’t available to purchase on the PlayStation Store four months after Sony’s removal of the game following CD Projekt Red’s mishandling of refund requests that put pressure on Sony. It’s unknown what the criteria is for it to return, but CDPR says its Sony’s decision.

[Source: Eurogamer]