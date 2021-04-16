Capcom announced the return of fan-favorite Mercenaries mode in Resident Evil Village yesterday, with the promise of “heart-pounding” action. In a press release, the company said that Mercenaries is designed to provide variety and replayability beyond the game’s campaign.

Mercenaries will be unlocked once players finish the campaign, offering increasingly challenging timed objectives that will come with rewards. Resident Evil Village‘s merchant, Duke, will appear in the mode to offer weapons and upgrades that’ll help players with the challenges. An official overview of the mode is as follows:

The heart-pounding action does not stop once Ethan’s story concludes. The fan-favorite game mode, ‘The Mercenaries,’ makes its much requested return with rich content and rewards, providing variety and replayability beyond the main gameplay in Resident Evil Village. Players must complete increasingly challenging objectives before the clock runs out in this additional game mode, which is unlocked by completing the main campaign. The Duke merchant from the main game appears in the mode, offering weapons and upgrades to help tackle the challenges. Additionally, players can acquire abilities that enhance their weapons or physical abilities. It will be up to each player to strategize which load out will be the most effective for each objective.

Resident Evil Village will release worldwide on May 7th for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X, PC, and Stadia. Don’t forget that a limited time demo will go live first for PlayStation platforms starting April 17th in North America, and April 18th in Asia and Europe.