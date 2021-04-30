EA Studios executive Laura Miele has teased new modes for this year’s Battlefield that’ll allow players to experience “only-in-Battlefield” moments.

Speaking to GamesBeat in a video interview during GamesBeat Summit 2021, Miele said that Battlefield is defined by its sandbox that gives players a lot of freedom when it comes to weapons, vehicles, and environmental destruction. However, Miele didn’t divulge any information about the new modes.

She said:

It is a sandbox that DICE has always provided players with weapons and vehicles and destruction in the environment. And then these crazy ‘only-in-Battlefield’ moments happen. This emergent play comes from players. So as you can imagine, taking that strength, and taking that superpower in this franchise and building on that in the future game is definitely part of our strategy. So new modes that are going to be added to the game experience are really in service of this ability that we want to give players to have a bigger impact on their experience.

Developer DICE recently announced that it’s gearing up to reveal the next Battlefield, so expect details directly from the studio.

“We’re in daily playtesting mode right now: polishing, balancing, and making the best possible Battlefield game we can,” DICE’s Oskar Gabrielson said earlier this month. “I can tell you it is a bold step. It has everything we love about Battlefield – and takes all of it to the next level. Epic scale. All-out military warfare. Crazy, unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction.”

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.

[Source: GamesBeat via GameSpot]