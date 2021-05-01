Now that Returnal‘s out, it’s time to set our eyes on Resident Evil Village. Unlike the former, Capcom’s highly-anticipated horror title will release on both current-gen and last-gen platforms.

To celebrate the launch, Capcom will host an official livestream on May 7th at 7 am ET. You can bookmark the livestream on YouTube below (thanks, Gematsu):

For those looking forward to reviews, the good news is that Capcom will lift the embargo on Wednesday, May 5th, at 8 am PT / 11 am ET.

As a reminder, Resident Evil Village will launch globally on May 7th but its multiplayer component, Re:Verse won’t launch until the Summer. Those who purchase the main entry will get the multiplayer title for free.

An official overview of Resident Evil Village is as follows:

The next generation of survival horror rises in the form of Resident Evil Village, the eighth major entry in the Resident Evil series. With ultra-realistic graphics powered by the RE Engine, fight for survival as danger lurks around every corner. Set a few years after the horrifying events in the critically acclaimed Resident Evil 7 biohazard, the all-new storyline begins with Ethan Winters and his wife Mia living peacefully in a new location, free from their past nightmares. Just as they are building their new life together, tragedy befalls them once again. When BSAA captain Chris Redfield attacks their home, Ethan must once again head into hell to get his kidnapped daughter back.

PlayStation LifeStyle will be publishing its review when the embargo ends so check back for our thoughts on Lady Dimitrescu (and the game, too).