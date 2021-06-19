Internet sleuths have found listings for unannounced Alan Wake Remastered and Castlevania Advance Collection online.

Alan Wake Remastered was discovered by Twitter user Wario64 in the Epic Games Store backend along with a PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake, which has been exclusive to PlayStation platforms thus far. The exclusivity period is expected to last six months from the date of Intergrade and Final Fantasy VII Remake‘s PS5 release.

As far as Alan Wake Remastered is concerned, although the aforementioned entry was spotted on the Epic Games Store, it’s possible that the title will release for consoles as well. In 2019, developer Remedy Entertainment acquired publishing rights to the IP and has since mentioned on numerous occasions that it would be interested in bringing the former Microsoft exclusive to new platforms.

In March 2020, Remedy Entertainment signed a deal with Epic Games for the latter to publish two unannounced projects, one of which was revealed to be a AAA multi-platform game. According to journalist and insider Jeff Grubb, Alan Wake 2 is in the works.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information about this.

Last but not least, Gematsu spotted a rating for Castlevania Advance Collection on the Australian Classification Board’s website. The listing mentions that the title will release for multiple platforms, but doesn’t specify which ones.

Gematsu believes that the Advance Collection refers to the three titles that Konami released for Game Boy Advance between 2001 and 2003: Castlevania: Circle of the Moon, Castlevania: Harmony of Dissonance, and Castlevania: Aria of Sorrow.

No further information is available at the time of this writing.

[Source: Wario64, Gematsu]