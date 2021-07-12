Naughty Dog has advertised a fresh batch of job vacancies for the month of July, many of which are aimed towards expanding its multiplayer development team.

11 of the new job vacancies are listed specifically for multiplayer.

“We are looking for an experienced, creative, and collaborative Monetization Designer to help us build an incredible, player-friendly economy,” reads one job description. “This position will have the opportunity to be highly innovative and make their mark by developing a best-in-class economy system from the ground up. The role will focus on in-game initiatives to increase revenue and conversion while maintaining a strong player-first value system.”

The aforementioned position is for the same standalone multiplayer project that we reported before. Although the job descriptions don’t mention it, the game is presumably The Last of Us Part II‘s multiplayer.

“Design sustainable monetization systems in line with the game’s vision, collaborating with key stakeholders to ensure these systems are integrated into the core gameplay features,” the job advertisement continues. “Promote a holistic monetization strategy with the goal of improving retention, increasing in-game revenue and lifetime value, while respecting the player experience.”

Naughty Dog also mentioned that the incumbent will be collaborating with design and art teams to create in-game items, regularly updating the in-game store, and developing taxonomy. The studio is seeking someone who preferably has experience in building monetization systems from scratch.

We’ll update our readers when we have more information.