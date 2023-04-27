PSVR 2 Available at Local Retailers Soon

Sony has announced their PSVR 2 headsets will soon be available from local retailers in addition to PlayStation Direct. Previously, players in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg, the PlayStation Store was the only place from where users could buy the PSVR 2.

When will PSVR 2 be available from local retailers?

Sony didn’t offer an official date for when players will be able to purchase a PSVR 2 headset from local retailers in those listed countries. However, UK retailers like GAME are saying they will have stock available from May 12.

Sony will be hoping this halts rumors of PSVR 2 being a sales flop. This supposedly led to a 20% reduction in PSVR 2 production, although Sony has not commented on any of this supposition. Instead, PSVR 2 appears to be selling better than the original PSVR headset was doing at a similar stage in its lifespan.

Of course, this news won’t matter to many countries for whom PSVR 2 has been available at retail since its release on February 22. The headset is currently in stock from PlayStation Direct in those regions too, meaning you can get your hands on a headset right now if you don’t want to wait another couple of weeks for your local retailer.