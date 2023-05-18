PS5 Accessibility Controller Detailed, Here’s What’s in the Box

Sony has provided more details for its PS5 accessibility controller, previously referred to as Project Leonardo. Aptly called “Access,” the customizable controller can be used on flat surfaces and can be oriented 360 degrees. Additionally, Access can be mounted to a tripod or an AMPS mount.

What does PS5 Access controller include?

Sony has not revealed Access controller’s release date or price, but has shared what players can expect. Each controller comes with the following:

Analog stick caps (standard, dome and ball stick cap)

Button caps in different shapes and sizes, including: Pillow button caps Flat button caps Wide flat button cap (which covers two button sockets) Overhang button caps (which benefit players with smaller hands as they are positioned closer to the center) Curve button caps (which can be pushed if placed along the top or pulled if placed along the bottom of the controller)

Swappable button cap tags for players to easily mark which inputs they map to each button

Over on the PS Blog, Sony offered a preview of the Access UI on PS5, which allows players to set controller orientation and button assignments, pair Access with the DualSense, set genre specific settings, and more.

Sony has promised more product information in the months ahead.