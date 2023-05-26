Disgaea 7 U.S. Release Date Revealed in Story Trailer

The Disgaea 7 U.S. release date has officially been set, with publisher NIS America announcing the news in a brand new story trailer for the SRPG.

When does Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless come out?

The Disgaea 7 U.S. release date is set for October 3 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. The news comes in the form of a story trailer, which showcases the journey players will go on to find the power of the Seven Founding Weapons to help craft their destiny. The trailer doesn’t have much gameplay, but does show glimpses of its tactical mechanics.

Check out the Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless story trailer below:

Disgaea 7: Vows of the Virtueless was initially released in Japan on January 26, and is the first game in the Disgaea franchise to feature what it calls an “online AI battle mode.” It’s the sequel to Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, which originally launched in Japan in January 2021 before making its way stateside and launching in June 2021 in North America and Europe. This shows that, once again, there is a little bit of a delay between different territories.