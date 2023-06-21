MythForce PS4, PS5 Versions Announced Alongside Release Date

First-person fantasy roguelite game MythForce will officially head out of Early Access soon. Publisher Asypr and developer Beamdog have announced the game will hit PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch later this year.

MythForce Version 1.0 gets new upgrades

The game originally launched in April in Early Access on the Epic Games Store, and will receive its version 1.0 update later this year. According to Beamdog, the game’s 1.0 update will feature three episodes and unlockable difficulty modes, as well as an overhaul of the progression system.

Originally revealed in 2022, MythForce is an homage to 1980s cartoons, with an animation style reminiscent of children’s shows from the era. Players make their way through different dungeons while fighting enemies and powering up their weapons along the way. Along with single-player modes, the game also supports drop-in and drop-out cooperative play for up to four people.

“MythForce is a love letter to the cartoons of my childhood,” said Beamdog CEO Trent Oster in a press release. “It’s reminiscent of the pure unadulterated fun we had playing together as kids. It was a lofty ambition for our first original IP, but we’re extremely proud of how it has continued to grow and evolve throughout development.”