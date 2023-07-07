Exoprimal Cross-Platform Parties Won’t Be Available at Launch

Exoprimal will have cross-platform play, but there is a big caveat associated with that feature. Capcom has just officially revealed that the cooperative shooter won’t have cross-platform parties when it launches on July 14.

How Exoprimal parties will work at launch

As noted by the game’s Twitter account, matchmaking will be cross-platform, but players will only be able to create parties within their specific ecosystems. These three ecosystems are:

Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Windows

PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5

Steam

This means that there is no way for Xbox players to play with their friends on PS5 without serendipitously finding them in matchmaking. Capcom said in the announcement thread on Twitter is currently looking into ways to fix the problem, but noted that it may take some time to figure out.

The lack of cross-platform parties is an issue that players noticed during the game’s open beta. Despite nearly four months having passed between the end of that testing period and the release of the game, Capcom has still not found a way to get cross-platform parties up and running.

Capcom also promised it would share the full roadmap soon. It already announced a Street Fighter 6 collaboration that will be released this fall. The roadmap may include more details on what we can expect from that, especially in regards to the additional themed cosmetic items available alongside the two Street Fighter Exofighter skins. More collaborations are planned for the future with other Capcom tiles, leaving many hoping for a Dino Crisis crossover.