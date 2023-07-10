EA Sports FC 24 Cover Draws Comparisons to The Sims 4

EA is set to properly reveal EA Sports FC 24 later this week, but for now, the publisher has unveiled the cover for the standard version and the Ultimate Edition. However, many have poked fun at the players’ likenesses on the covers and unfavorably compared them to The Sims 4.

The stars of The World’s Game are in the club.



Presenting the #FC24 Ultimate Edition Cover #EASPORTSFC pic.twitter.com/zEzGWdbHwa — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 10, 2023

The EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Edition cover features a mix of 31 current players and legends, some of which have fared better than others. As such, fans of the franchise have been quick to point out its many flaws.

While players like David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Son Heung-min, and Pelé are instantly recognizable, fans have been left struggling to identify others. Bukayo Saka has been confused for Marcus Rashford, while Marta’s misaligned eyes were compared to a sleep paralysis demon by one user. Andrea Pirlo’s expression looks like he is staring into space, Rudi Voller appears to have broken his nose, and fans have had a great time with the expressions of Mia Hamm and Ronaldinho Gaúcho:

There are also plenty of complaints about the general quality of the cover, with several people comparing the almost cartoonish group shot to the cover art for The Sims 4. Some have accused EA of using artificial intelligence to create the group shot, while others have compared it to the somewhat disastrous and most recent version of Konami’s eFootball.

Users are also complaining about roster in addition to the quality of the artwork. Players like Wayne Rooney, Thierry Henry, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappé, and Cristiano Ronaldo have all graced several previous covers of FIFA games but are now completely absent. Admittedly the selection was never going to please everyone. A full reveal of the game is set for July 13 and we’ll finally get to see whether the leaked September release date is true.